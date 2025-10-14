Mumbai: Man Attacks Younger Brother with Knife in Chembur over Electricity Bill Dispute; Three Injured

A domestic dispute over an electricity bill turned violent in Chembur when an elder brother assaulted his younger sibling and later attacked him with a knife, seriously injuring him and two others who tried to intervene.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near Mukund Nagar Gate, P. L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur. The injured have been identified as Sushant Nikhalje, his cousin-in-law Samadhan Saratape, and Satish Saratape. All three sustained injuries and were given preliminary medical treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

According to Tilaknagar Police, the accused, Siddharth Nikhalje, was arrested shortly after the incident. A case has been registered against him under sections related to attempt to murder and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Sushant Nikhalje lives in the Samrat Ashok Chawl in the same locality, while Siddharth, his elder brother, works as a driver. The two reportedly had frequent quarrels over household and financial issues. On Sunday afternoon, an argument broke out between them over the payment of the electricity bill.

During the heated exchange, Sushant’s relative Samadhan Saratape tried to mediate and offered to pay half of the bill, urging Siddharth not to fight. Enraged by this, Siddharth allegedly abused Samadhan and warned him not to interfere. When Sushant and the others tried to calm him down, Siddharth lost his temper, assaulted Sushant with his hands, and then fetched a knife from the house, shouting that he would not spare him alive.

Sushant sustained severe injuries on his left arm and chest. When Samadhan and Satish tried to stop the attack, Siddharth turned on them and stabbed them as well, causing injuries to Samadhan’s hand and thumb and to Satish’s left arm and chest.

Local residents rushed the injured trio to Rajawadi Hospital for immediate treatment. Based on Sushant’s statement, the police registered a case against Siddharth for attempt to murder.

Investigations revealed that Siddharth had a previous criminal record, with a case registered against him at Tilaknagar Police Station in 2012. This is the second criminal case registered against him.