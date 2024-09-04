Mumbai: Man Attempts Mobile Snatching with Sharp Weapon in Dharavi; Crime Caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a man attempted to snatch a mobile phone using a sharp weapon in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. The incident took place at around 9:24 AM on the 90 Feet Road, behind the Indian Bank, and was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage shows a young man wielding a sharp weapon, trying to snatch a phone from a passerby. When the victim resisted and refused to hand over his phone, the attacker viciously assaulted him with the weapon.

As bystanders started gathering at the scene, the attacker tried to flee but made another attempt to strike.

The Mumbai Police acted swiftly and arrested four individuals in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.