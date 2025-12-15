Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Bombay High Court, Suffers Severe Burns

In a shocking incident, a man from Kankavli allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the Bombay High Court on Monday afternoon, reportedly distressed over a financial dispute with a lawyer. The man sustained severe burn injuries, estimated at 50 to 60 per cent, and is in a critical condition. He has been admitted to GT Hospital for treatment.

The injured has been identified as Prakash Sawant (55), a resident of Nardave village in Kankavli taluka. Sawant is a project-affected person under a medium irrigation project and was allegedly under severe mental stress due to non-receipt of land acquisition compensation and partial refund of money paid to a lawyer.

According to sources, Sawant had alleged that officials at the Kankavli tehsil office made him rewrite documents related to a rights relinquishment case five to six times. Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken, prompting him to approach the court in 2021. For legal proceedings, Sawant had paid ₹6.80 lakh to a lawyer. However, when the full amount was not refunded, he filed a complaint against the lawyer with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Following court directions, Sawant received ₹6 lakh from the lawyer, but the remaining ₹80,000 is yet to be returned, he stated in a written note. In the same note, Sawant mentioned that despite losing his land for the irrigation project, he had not received compensation, and warned that if any untoward incident occurred, the administration would be responsible.

Sawant had come to the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking justice. During this time, he allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. Police personnel present at the spot immediately extinguished the fire and rushed him to GT Hospital for emergency medical care.

A case has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station, and further investigation is underway.