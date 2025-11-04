Mumbai Man Beaten to Death Over Food Parcel Dispute; Four Family Members Booked for Murder

A minor argument over a food parcel in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area took a violent turn when four men allegedly beat a 42-year-old man to death on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Javed Asiq Ali Khan, a resident of Muslim Society in Jarimari, was declared dead at Kurla’s Bhabha Hospital. Police have booked four accused — all belonging to the same family — on charges of murder and assault.

According to Sakinaka Police, the incident occurred around 9:00 pm on November 3, 2025, in the Muslim Society area of Jarimari. The altercation reportedly began as a heated argument over bringing a food parcel between Javed Khan and his friends.

The verbal dispute soon escalated into a physical fight. The main accused, Shehbaz Khan, along with his father and two uncles, allegedly attacked Javed Khan with bare hands and sticks, inflicting severe injuries.

At around 10:00 pm, the injured Javed Khan managed to call his friend Abdul Qadir (50), a resident of Kalina, informing him about the assault and pleading for help. Qadir rushed to the spot and first took Javed to a private hospital.

However, due to the seriousness of his condition, the doctors there referred him to a government hospital. Qadir then shifted him to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared Javed dead around midnight (12:00 am, November 4, 2025).

The hospital authorities informed Sakinaka Police about the incident at around 1:35 pm on Tuesday. Based on Abdul Qadir’s statement, police registered a case of murder and assault against the four accused — Shehbaz Khan, his father, and his two uncles.

A senior police officer confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the accused. “All four suspects belong to the same family. We have formed special teams to trace and apprehend them,” the officer said.

Police are conducting further investigations to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal attack.