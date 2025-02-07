Mumbai: Man Blackmailed Over Obscene WhatsApp Video, Extortion Case Filed

In a shocking incident, an unidentified person demanded extortion from a 26-year-old youth by threatening to make an obscene video with his girlfriend viral on social media. The accused had sent the video on WhatsApp to gain the victim's trust before making the demand. Nirmal Nagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified person under charges of blackmail and extortion.

The complainant, a 26-year-old tailor residing in Bandra, was in a relationship with a young woman from the same locality. The couple would often meet and go out together. On Monday evening, around 6:30 PM, the youth received a call from an unknown number. The caller informed him that he had possession of some intimate videos featuring the youth and his girlfriend and threatened to circulate them on social media. To prove his claim, the blackmailer sent one such explicit video via WhatsApp.

The accused then demanded ₹70,000 from the youth to prevent the video from being leaked online. The caller warned that failure to pay would result in the video going viral. Frightened and concerned about the potential defamation of both himself and his girlfriend, the youth initially agreed to pay the amount. However, he later approached the Nirmal Nagar Police and lodged a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified person under charges of blackmail and extortion. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused might have secretly recorded or obtained the explicit videos without the couple's knowledge and used them to threaten the youth.

Police are currently tracing the mobile number from which the threat was made and have initiated efforts to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigations are underway.