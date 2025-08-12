Mumbai: Man Booked for Feeding 10 Sacks of Grain to Pigeons at Girgaum Chowpatty

Despite the Bombay High Court’s ban on feeding pigeons, an incident has come to light where a man allegedly poured as many as 10 sacks of grain for pigeons at Girgaum Chowpatty. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, after the man recorded the act himself and shared the video on social media.

The incident took place on August 7. In the video, the man is seen stating that pigeons had not received any grain for the past five to six days, and therefore he was feeding them. Claiming to represent an NGO, he further mentions that 300 kg of grain arrives in Mumbai daily for pigeons. The video also shows large flocks of pigeons gathered at the spot to feed.

According to officials, the man arrived at the beach early in the morning and left after scattering the grain. The civic body’s complaint led DB Marg Police to register a case against an unidentified person under charges of contempt of court. Police teams, along with BMC staff, have been deployed at the spot, and a search is on for the suspect using the footage.

The controversy over feeding pigeons in Mumbai intensified after the state government, during the monsoon session, directed the BMC to take immediate action to close down pigeon shelters. The following day, the civic body took action against the well-known Dadar Kabutarkhana by demolishing unauthorised structures and removing stored grain.

This action was challenged by some bird lovers in the High Court. During the hearing, the court imposed a ban on feeding pigeons and directed that those obstructing BMC teams during enforcement should also face police action. The decision sparked strong resentment in the Jain community.

Later, the state government instructed that until an alternative arrangement is made, controlled feeding may be allowed and pigeon shelters should not be shut down. Following this, members of the Jain community protested by tearing down tarpaulin covers at the Dadar Kabutarkhana. Meanwhile, the Girgaum incident has once again brought the issue into the spotlight, as the man involved is reportedly from the Jain community.