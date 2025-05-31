Mumbai: Man Breaks Into House in Vikhroli, Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl; Arrested

A man was arrested on Friday (May 30, 2025) for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after breaking into her house through the window, a police official said. The Vikhroli Parksite police station official identified the accused as Sameer Shaikh (31).

Also Read | Tribal woman gang rape: MP Human Rights Commission demands detail reply.

He threatened to defame her if she told anyone. The girl initially remained silent out of fear, but after her family noticed changes in her behaviour, she disclosed the incident. A case was registered under BNS sections 64(2)(D), 351(2), and the POCSO Act. The police arrested the accused using technical evidence and CCTV footage.

A 17-year-old girl was raped in Mumbai's Vikhroli area after the accused, Sameer Shaikh (31), entered her house through a window and committed the crime. He threatened to defame her if she told anyone. The girl initially remained silent out of fear, but after her family noticed… pic.twitter.com/onQmjoJWab — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

"He was held on the basis of technical inputs and CCTV footage. Shaikh has been charged with rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the official told the news agency PTI.