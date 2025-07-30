Mumbai: Man Brutally Attacked with Hockey Stick Over Alleged Affair With Married Woman In Malvani

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Malvani Police for allegedly attempting to murder a rickshaw parking operator over suspicion of an illicit relationship with his wife. The shocking incident took place in Malvani's Chikuwadi area near Majethia Compound in Malad.

The victim, identified as Sandesh Patil, sustained serious head and ear injuries after being attacked with a hockey stick and a sharp weapon. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

According to the police, both the accused, Akshay Pathak, and the victim lived in the same locality and were known to each other. On Friday, while Sandesh was asleep at his rickshaw parking spot, Akshay arrived at the scene and began hurling abuses without provocation. Enraged over suspicions of Sandesh’s alleged relationship with his wife, Akshay set fire to Sandesh’s Bullet motorcycle and scooter.

Following that, Akshay allegedly lured Sandesh to his home under the pretext of introducing him to his mother. Once there, he launched a brutal attack on Sandesh using a hockey stick and a sharp weapon with the intention to kill him.

Upon receiving information from local residents, Malvani Police reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured Sandesh to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was given first aid. Later, Sandesh approached the police station and filed a complaint against Akshay Pathak.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other relevant sections. Akshay had fled the scene after the attack, but was tracked down and arrested from Malad during the ongoing police search operation.