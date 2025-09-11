Mumbai: Man Brutally Murdered in Malad, One Arrested, Hunt On for Other Accused

A shocking incident has come to light in Chincholi Bandar area, where a 34-year-old youth was brutally murdered by five men following a minor altercation around midnight. The incident took place in front of Gurukrupa Bar and Restaurant in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kalpesh Bhanushali, a local resident who ran a Ganpati idol-making workshop. According to police, Bhanushali was a close friend of the bar owner. He had intervened in a quarrel between Sanjay Makwana and the hotel owner when he got into a heated argument with Makwana.

Enraged, Makwana allegedly called four of his associates, and together they launched a violent attack on Kalpesh. They used sharp weapons and smashed beer bottles on his head, leaving him critically injured. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has created tension in the area. Kalpesh’s brother, Paresh Bhanushali, alleged, “Had Gurukrupa Bar not been operating so late at night, my brother would have been alive today. Just over a quarrel regarding food, Sanjay Makwana and his accomplices killed my brother.”

Malad Police have arrested the prime accused, Sanjay Makwana, while the other four are absconding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11) Sandeep Jadhav confirmed the development, stating, “Around 1:30 am, a quarrel escalated into a fatal assault. One accused has been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining four.”

Further investigation is being conducted by Malad Police.