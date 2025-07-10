Mumbai: Man Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 1.22 Crore at Versova Jetty

In a major drug bust, the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man with heroin valued at over ₹1.22 crore. The accused, identified as Faizan Irfan Gaur, a resident of Versova in Andheri (West), was caught red-handed at Versova Jetty while allegedly attempting to sell the banned narcotic.

According to ANC officials, the operation was based on a tip-off from a reliable informant who had alerted them about Gaur's plans to deliver heroin at Versova Jetty. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, senior officers directed Police Inspector Dhumal to lead the operation and verify the information.

A trap was laid near the Nagyabai Nivas building behind Versova Jetty, where Gaur was spotted and taken into custody. He was informed about his rights under Section 50 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a personal search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses. During the search, officers recovered a mobile phone and 306 grams of heroin from his possession. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth ₹1,22,40,000 in the illegal market.

When questioned about the origin of the drugs and the intended buyers, the accused reportedly did not provide any useful information. Police also plan to verify whether Gaur has any past criminal record under the NDPS Act.The investigation is ongoing.