Mumbai: Man Climbs Tree Near Maharashtra Mantralaya Gate (Watch Video)

A man climbed a tree near the gate of the Maharashtra Mantralaya in Mumbai on Friday, January 24, pleading for justice. The incident, which took place around 4 PM, has drawn significant attention as police officers work to convince him to come down safely.

A man climbed a tree near the gate of the Maharashtra Mantralaya in Mumbai pleading for justice.



Watch 📹#Maharashtra#Mumbai#Justice#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/yqX6DYAbNH — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 24, 2025

The reasons behind the man's actions remain unclear, but it is evident that he is seeking justice for an undisclosed issue. The police have not yet released any information regarding his identity or the reason that led to this protest.