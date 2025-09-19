Mumbai: Man Commits Suicide Due to Girlfriend’s Constant Demand For Money, Case Registered

Mumbai: 22-year-old man committed suicide after getting frustrated with his girlfriend's constant demands for money. After eight months of investigation, Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against the girlfriend for abetment to suicide. Deceased use to live with his mother, father and sister in the Baiganwadi area of ​​Govandi, was working in a private company in Belapur. Earlier he used to give his salary at home but later he stopped, upon asking the reason he claimed that he is giving money to his friend who is in need and will return later.

As reported by Loksatta on January 10, 2025, deceased took debit card from her mother, withdraw around 25k and then late committed suicide at home. Family was aware that deceased was in stress but, didn't knew exact reason behind it. When sister checked deceased phone, it came to light that he had a girlfriend and she was allegedly harassing him and demanding money. Accordingly , deceased mother filed a complaint against accused. Deceased tried his level best to keep his girlfriend happy by giving gifts, but her demands never ended.

Also Read: Mumbai: Youth Murders 30-Year-Old Man by Slitting Throat Over Old Rivalry in Govandi; Arrested

Following his deceased mother's complaint filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station regarding the accused's harassment for money, the son experienced stress. The accused, Shabnam, also pressured him to leave his home and sever family ties. Based on the complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police initiated an investigation, and after finding preliminary evidence, registered a case against the accused under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide after 8 months.