Mumbai Man Convicted for Killing Neighbour Over UNO Game Dispute

On Thursday, a sessions court convicted a Mumbai Central resident for killing his neighbor following a dispute over a game of UNO in March 2018. According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 3, 2018, when Noor Mohammad Ansari, 22, and Abuzar Isa, 25, were playing cards on a footpath near their homes. A disagreement over the game escalated into a violent confrontation.

In a fit of rage, Ansari grabbed a knife and inflicted severe injuries to Abuzar's neck and back, causing significant blood loss. Abuzar collapsed and lost consciousness, and was declared dead on arrival at Nair Hospital, where he was brought by his brother, Islam Ansari, around 6:30 pm. The medical examination confirmed fatal wounds to Abuzar’s neck and back, leading to his death. A murder case was filed at the Agripada police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ansari was arrested and prosecuted. During the trial, the court reviewed the crime details and the nature of the injuries. Given the circumstances leading to the attack and the specifics of the injuries, Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade convicted Ansari for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC, rather than for murder under Section 302. This conviction reflects the court’s view of Ansari’s actions as aggravated but not premeditated.