Mumbai Man Delivers Baby on Railway Platform at 1 AM, Guided by Doctor via Video Call, Wins Hearts Online (Watch Video)

A man’s courage and quick thinking have captured hearts online after he helped deliver a baby on a Mumbai railway platform late at night. The extraordinary incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Ram Mandir station when a woman went into labour on a train. According to a viral Instagram post by eyewitness Manjeet Dhillon, the man noticed the woman’s distress and immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. “He was truly brave — the baby was halfway out when the train stopped. It felt like God had sent this man there for a reason,” the post stated.

In a video shared online, the man can be heard saying, “It was my first time doing something like this. I was so scared, but a madam guided me over a video call.” According to the eyewitness, the man successfully delivered the baby with the help of a doctor who gave instructions remotely. “We tried reaching several doctors, but the ambulance was delayed. Finally, a female doctor connected via video call and guided him step by step. His courage at that moment was beyond words,” Dhillon mentioned in the post, praising his bravery under extreme pressure.

The post further revealed that the woman’s family had earlier taken her to a nearby hospital, but she was reportedly turned away. Left with no other choice, they boarded the train, where she suddenly went into labour. “It’s truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation,” the post read. The eyewitness added that the man’s timely action saved both the mother and the baby. “That night, he became a hero, ensuring the woman and newborn reached the hospital safely. Words cannot express what I felt witnessing such humanity,” Dhillon concluded.

Following the incident, social media platforms were flooded with messages applauding the man’s bravery. Users called him a “real-life hero” and expressed admiration for his compassion. One user wrote, “Goosebumps! It’s rare to find such brave souls in today’s world.” Another commented, “Truly inspiring — respect for your humanity.” A third person added, “A real hero without a uniform.” Many online users also condemned the hospital’s negligence while celebrating the stranger’s selflessness.