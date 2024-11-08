Mumbai: Man Detained with Gold Worth ₹1 Crore in Wadala Amid Election Code Enforcement

A man carrying over ₹1 crore worth of gold was detained by police in Mumbai's Wadala area on Thursday.

According to officials, the individual was traveling in a cab when he was stopped by police and election officials near the MTHL (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link). With the Model Code of Conduct in effect for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, heightened surveillance is in place across the state.

The detainee, an electrician by profession, was found with 1.45 kilograms of gold, valued at around ₹1 crore. When questioned, he failed to explain the source of such a large quantity of gold. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the matter.