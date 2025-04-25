Mumbai: Man Dies by Suicide at Mahim Railway Station; Probe On

A man died by suicide at Mahim railway station on Friday night, after reportedly coming under a local train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed the incident and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) while beginning further investigation into the matter.

According to Mumbai Central GRP, the incident took place around 12:45 am on Friday night. The deceased, identified as Sandeep Sakharam Surve (40), was a resident of the Kopar area in Thane. His body was found in a severely injured state under a local train at Mahim railway station.

Railway police immediately rushed him to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the post-mortem formalities and panchnama, the body was handed over to his wife.

The reason behind Surve's suicide is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed probe is currently underway.