Mumbai: Man Dies While Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Nullah in Ghatkopar

A 28-year-old man died while rescuing a child from a nullah in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai. The incident occurred in the Ramabai Nagar area in Ghatkopar on Sunday afternoon, May 18. The police said an eight-year-old girl entered the nullah to retrieve a ball and got stuck, and Shehzad Sheikh, a daily-wage labourer, jumped in to save her.

Sheikh managed to grab the girl and pass her off to another man, but he got stuck in the silt and waste and sank.

According to the police official, the man was brought out with the help of the police and fire brigade and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

