Mumbai: Man Falls From Overcrowded Local Train, Becomes 24th Victim in Thane-Diva Area In 2024

Another tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning when a commuter from Dombivli fell from an overcrowded local train between Diva and Mumbra. The deceased, identified as K R Savla, was on his way to work when he lost his grip and fell overboard, according to his friends who were in the same compartment. Savla, survived by his widow and a young child, is the 24th train commuter to fall to death between Thane and Diva since January 2024, as reported by railway police.

Savla, a salesman at the Dadar cloth market, used to take the 9.25 am Karjat-CSMT fast from Dombivli to Dadar. On that fateful day, he and his friends boarded the overcrowded train. "As the train was turning towards Mumbra, Savla called out to say he was losing his grip..." recounted a fellow commuter. "A few of us near the door tried to pull him in, but before that, he slipped."

Senior inspector at Thane railway police station, Archana Dusane, mentioned that they were alerted about the critically injured passenger lying on the tracks. Savla was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. An accidental death case has been filed in this regard.

Activists have been demanding more train services to address overcrowding issues. The newly laid lines between Diva and Thane are largely underutilized for operating new trains, which could help ease the load off existing services, stated activist Siddhesh Desai.