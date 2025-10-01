Mumbai: Man from Lucknow Killed, Another Injured in Mankhurd Over Electricity Dispute; 9 Arrested

A 26-year-old man from Lucknow was killed and his friend was seriously injured in a violent clash between locals in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai. The incident occurred on Monday night (September 29) over an electricity wire connection,

The deceased victim has been identified as Raju Rokh from Lucknow, who recently came to Mumbai for work, according to the news agency IANS. His injured friend Indu was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The Mankhurd police registered a case against 10 accused, arresting nine, while one suspect remains at large, said Mumbai Police.

#BREAKING A dispute over connecting an electricity wire in Mankhurd turned violent, leaving one dead and another injured. Raju Rokh, who recently came from Lucknow for work, died after being attacked alongside his friend Indu, who is hospitalized in critical condition. Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/wTw6f3qTJJ — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

According to information, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Monday under the jurisdiction of Mankhurd police station. The deceased Raju and his friend Indu lived on the first floor of a house, while the main accused and his family resided on the ground floor.

An argument erupted when Rahu and his group requested the ground-floor family to allow them to connect a wire to their electrical box, as their floor had no power supply. Police said that the accused had earlier seen Raju speaking to his wife about the power issue and he was later attacked by him and his associates.

Raju sustained serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, and Idu was seriously injured. Ten people have been booked for murder and attempted murder.