Mumbai: Man Held for Following Salman Khan’s Convoy on Bike

In yet another incident, a man who followed Salman Khan's convoy and reached close to his car window has been caught by the police. The accused is a resident of Bandra and managed to get between the security vehicles escorting Salman Khan before reaching his car. The Special Protection Group (SPG) official informed the police stationed at Salman’s residence, who immediately apprehended the man.

According to information received from Bandra Police, the incident occurred on the night between Monday and Tuesday. Around 12:15 AM, Salman Khan was heading towards his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra along with his convoy. Suddenly, a bike rider came speeding towards Salman’s car. Although the SPG officers initially moved him away, the man tried to get close to the car a second time. This prompted the SPG staff to report the matter to the officer stationed at Galaxy Apartments.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police caught the man, identified as Uzer Faiz Moiuddin (21). He was taken to Bandra Police Station for questioning. Later, after interrogation, he was issued a notice and released. An officer reported that the accused had followed Salman Khan from Mehboob Studio to Galaxy Apartments, after which the police nabbed him.

A police officer said that when Uzer Faiz Moiuddin was taken into custody and questioned, he said that he did not know whose convene it was. Moiuddin told the police that he is a resident of Hyderabad and has come here to visit his relatives. The police have not found anything suspicious in the interrogation of Moiuddin so far.

Given the recent threats and plots against Salman Khan’s life, the police are taking no chances and are being extra cautious. This is why they questioned the man before releasing him with a notice, as nothing suspicious was found. The police officer added that although Moiuddin has been allowed to return home for now, he may be summoned again for further questioning in connection with the case.

