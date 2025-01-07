Mumbai: Man Injured in Firing at St George Hospital, Assailant Escapes with Valuables

A man sustained a bullet injury after an unidentified person opened fire at him near St George Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday, December 6. The shooter fled from the spot with the victim's bag of valuables.

The incident occurred late on Monday night at P Dmello Road in the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, reported news agency PTI. The victim sustained a bullet injury below the knee. The man was rushed to the hospital, said police official, adding he is out of danger.

Visuals From P D'Mello Road

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals from P D'Mello Road of Mumbai where a firing incident took place at 10.30 pm on Monday. One person was injured in the incident. Police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aTcX9jy5a8 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

Multiple teams of Mumbai Police are working to nab the accused persons, he said. Senior Police officials, including Jt CP Law and Order Satyanarayan and DCP Zone 1 Pravin Mundhe, visited the spot, he said.