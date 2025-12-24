Mumbai: Man Killed in Dispute Over Cleaning Goat Dung in Govandi, Two Brothers Arrested

A minor dispute over cleaning goat dung outside a house in Rafique Nagar, Govandi, turned fatal, leading to the murder of a 50-year-old man. Shivaji Nagar police have arrested two brothers — Mohammad Ilyas Qureshi (29) and his younger brother Riyaz Qureshi (27) — in connection with the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, a neighbour of the accused. According to the police, the accused owned two goats that were tethered outside their house, and the animals’ dung had spread outside Sheikh’s residence. When Sheikh asked the Qureshi brothers to clean the area, an argument broke out between the two families.

Police said the verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical fight. Ilyas Qureshi, a vegetable vendor, and his brother Riyaz, a rickshaw driver, allegedly assaulted the complainant’s younger brother, Faisal. When Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh intervened to pacify the situation, Ilyas allegedly kicked him and beat him with sticks, while Riyaz reportedly removed his belt and struck Sheikh on the head, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 12.45 am on Monday. Sheikh was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased’s son, Faizan Sheikh, later informed the police that his father was attacked with a belt by the accused, leading to his death.

Based on the complaint, CCTV footage from the area and other evidence, Shivaji Nagar police arrested both the accused and recovered the belt used in the crime. Police said neither of the accused has any prior criminal record. Senior police officials visited the spot, and further investigation is underway.