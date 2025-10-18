Mumbai: Man Posing as Cop Arrested for Rape and Rs 2.8 Lakh Fraud in Chembur After Marrying Woman Through Matrimonial Website

A shocking case has come to light in Chembur where a man posing as a police officer allegedly married a woman he met through a private matrimonial website, sexually assaulted her, and cheated her of cash and gold ornaments.

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Deepak Narkar, has been booked by the Nehru Nagar Police Station under charges of rape and cheating, involving the misappropriation of ₹2.8 lakh in cash and gold jewellery.

According to the police, Vaibhav is currently in custody of the Solapur Cyber Cell Police in connection with another cyber fraud case. Once his remand there ends, he will be taken into custody by Nehru Nagar Police for further investigation. Officers will also probe whether he has committed similar offences in Mumbai and other cities under the pretext of being a police officer.

The 33-year-old victim, a resident of Chembur and an employee at a private firm, had registered on a matrimonial website in search of a suitable match. It was through this platform that she came in contact with Vaibhav Narkar in June 2025. During their conversations, he introduced himself as a police officer and soon proposed marriage. Trusting him, the woman accepted his proposal.

After a few meetings, Vaibhav allegedly sexually assaulted her before marriage. He also gained her confidence and took possession of her Suzuki Scooty. Later, he started demanding money from her, convincing her to transfer funds online. Believing his claims, the victim sent him money several times. At the time of their marriage, she also gave him gold jewellery worth around ₹2.5 lakh, including a bracelet and a ring.

A few weeks later, the woman discovered that Vaibhav was not employed with the police department and had allegedly committed similar offences by impersonating a police officer. Shocked by the revelation, she filed a complaint.

During the inquiry, police found that Vaibhav was already arrested by the Solapur Cyber Cell in a cheating case registered under the Information Technology Act. Following this revelation, the Chembur woman lodged an official complaint with Nehru Nagar Police Station.

Based on her complaint, Vaibhav Narkar has been charged with rape, cheating, and misappropriation of valuables. Police said that Vaibhav, who hails from Naigaon in Dadar, will soon be brought to Mumbai for questioning in the current case. Investigations are underway to determine if he duped other women in a similar manner.