Mumbai: Man Promises Auto Driver He’ll Return With Fare in Goregaon, Later Dies by Suicide

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 1, 2025): A shocking incident was reported from the Aarey area of Goregaon in Mumbai where a young man died by suicide after telling an auto-rickshaw driver he would return with change for the fare. According to the reports, the unidentified man, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, arrived at a housing complex in Goregaon East on Tuesday morning. He told the driver that he did not have change and would go inside to bring the fare. He asked the driver to wait and entered the building. He also informed the security guard that he had come to meet someone in one of the flats and would return shortly.

Read Also | Ladki Bahin Yojana June Instalment Update: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Says Payment of Rs 1,500 to Be Deposited on This Date

Instead of returning, the man reportedly went to the upper floor of the building and jumped to his death. Police later recovered a smartphone from the spot. The device was switched off at the time. The man had been seen in the area two or three times earlier. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

Aarey Police have conducted a panchnama and sent the body to Trauma Care Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also | Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525