Mumbai: Man Stabbed to Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Dispute

In a shocking incident from Mumbai's Nagpada area, a young man was brutally killed with a cloth-cutting scissor following a dispute over a mobile phone theft. Nagpada Police have arrested the accused, identified as Asjad Arshad Siddiqui (29), and are investigating the matter further.

According to the Nagpada Police, both the deceased, Ashraf Ahmed Ansari (31), and the accused, Siddiqui, hail from Kamathipura. The deceased ran a shop selling goats.

The murder occurred on the morning of October 8, around 9 AM. Police officials stated that Siddiqui accused the deceased of stealing his mobile phone from the shop. This led to an argument between Siddiqui and a worker employed at Ashraf’s shop. The argument escalated, with Siddiqui abusing and physically assaulting the worker. The worker then informed Ashraf about the incident, prompting him to return to the shop, where a confrontation ensued between Ashraf and Siddiqui.

During the altercation, Siddiqui grabbed a pair of scissors from a nearby clothing shop and stabbed Ashraf in the abdomen. Ashraf was critically injured. Nagpada Police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed Ashraf to JJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint from Ashraf's brother, Mushtaq Ahmed Ansari (37), the Nagpada Police have registered a case against Siddiqui under sections 352, 351(3), and 109 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and are continuing their investigation.