Mumbai: Man Threatens Housing Society Member in Prabhadevi With Airgun After Being Denied Entry to AGM

A bizarre incident was reported from Prabhadevi where a man allegedly threatened a housing society member with an airgun after being denied entry to the society’s annual general meeting (AGM). The accused, identified as Vinod Bhosale, has been detained by Dadar Police for questioning.

According to police, the complainant, Vijay Maruti Saple, a resident of Prabhadevi and an employee with a private firm in Worli, was attending the AGM of Mariaamma Nagar SRA Housing Society on Sunday evening. Since Bhosale was not a registered member of the society, Saple informed him that he could not participate in the meeting. This angered Bhosale, who left the venue in frustration.

Later that evening, around 7:30 pm, Saple was returning home after the meeting when Bhosale confronted him near his building. The accused allegedly brandished an airgun and issued death threats, leaving Saple terrified. He immediately contacted the Mumbai Police control room.

A police team from Dadar police station reached the spot and took Bhosale into custody. An airgun resembling a firearm was seized from his possession. Investigations revealed that Bhosale did not have any licence or permit to keep the weapon.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused was carrying the airgun only to create fear and spread panic in the locality,” a police officer said. A case has been registered against Bhosale under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.