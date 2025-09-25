Mumbai: Man Tries to Kill Live-in Partner and Her 3.5-Year-Old Son in Malad, Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a man who was living in a ‘live-in relationship’ with tired to kill his partner by giving medication and strangled her three-and-a-half-year-old son with a wire. As per the information this incident took place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in the Malvani area of ​​Malad. In this incident woman and her son were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Malvani police have arrested the accused lover. Victim is is 23 years old and has a three-and-a-half-year-old son and she was living with Priyank alias Siddharth Patel.

The two fell in love, after that, she started living in a live-in relationship with Siddharth Patel at Yadav Chali in the Juluswadi area on Gavdevi Mandir Road in Malad for the past one month. Siddharth Patel was employed in a private company and had warned the victim that if she wanted to be with him, she would have to completely break off relations with her first husband. But she was still meeting her husband. Two days ago, she had gone to Mira Road to meet her husband. Siddharth came to know about this and started a fight with the victim. He beat the victim and forced her to eat crocin pills from the house. He also strangled her three-and-a-half-year-old son with a wire.

Alerted by the victim's call to the police control room and the arrival of neighbors, police quickly arrived and rescued a woman and child from Siddharth Patel. Both were admitted to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali and are in stable condition. Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani Police Station stated that the incident appears to stem from a family dispute. Siddharth Patel has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A detailed statement will be taken from the woman after her discharge from the hospital, and further action will be taken accordingly.