Mumbai: Man Trying to Fly with Fake UAE Visa Held at CSMI Airport

Sahar Police have arrested a man who attempted to travel abroad using a fake UAE visa. During immigration checks at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officers discovered that he had earlier procured a forged Canadian visa in 2020, leading to his arrest.

The accused, identified as Shariful Mandal, had arrived at the Mumbai airport from Abu Dhabi. While inspecting his travel documents, Immigration Officer Ganesh Gawli (42) noticed a Canadian visa on Mandal's passport. On closer scrutiny, the visa appeared suspicious. He was immediately presented before Wing Chief Arjun Babu for further investigation.

Upon detailed examination, it was confirmed that the Canadian visa was fake. Officials noted the absence of basic security features and holograms, and the visa sticker itself was a mere colour photocopy. During questioning, Shariful admitted that he had obtained the forged Canadian visa in 2020 from an agent in Uttarakhand. However, the agent never facilitated his travel to Canada.

After failing to go to Canada, Shariful managed to get a fake UAE visa and successfully travelled from Kolkata to the UAE in May 2025. Despite the UAE visa being forged, it did not raise any red flags during that trip. However, the presence of the earlier fake Canadian visa during the immigration check in Mumbai led to his exposure.

Shariful has now been handed over to the Sahar Police for further legal proceedings. A case has been registered against him under sections 318(94), 336(2), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967.