Mumbai: Man Who Murdered Wife in Ahmedabad Arrested in Ghatkopar Within an Hour

In a swift and coordinated operation, Pantnagar Police arrested a man who had brutally murdered his wife in Ahmedabad and fled the city. The accused was apprehended within an hour of receiving the information and handed over to the concerned Gujarat police team.

According to officials, a murder case was registered on May 20 at Narol Police Station in Ahmedabad city under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act. The victim, Reena Rajendra Verma, was brutally murdered at her residence. The primary accused in the case, her husband Anil alias Bobby Jangam, a resident of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai, had fled after committing the crime.

Based on mobile phone tracking, Gujarat Police discovered that the accused had returned to Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Mumbai. Acting upon a request from senior officials in Ahmedabad and the Narol Police Station, Pantnagar Police immediately sprang into action.

Recognising the seriousness of the case, a team of officers and personnel from Pantnagar Police Station, under the guidance of senior police inspectors, traced the accused using precise location tracking and detailed information. The accused was swiftly taken into custody and handed over to the police team from Narol, Ahmedabad.

Sources said the victim, Reena Verma, also resided in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar. Since 2017, the couple had been living in Ahmedabad for work-related purposes. Due to suspicions over her character, the accused, Ashok Jangam (28), attacked his wife Reena and inflicted grievous injuries, leading to her death before 9:58 AM on May 20. Following this, a case was registered against him for murder.

Pantnagar Police's prompt action and coordination with Gujarat authorities have been appreciated for ensuring that the accused was brought to justice without delay.