Mumbai Man with Drug Trade Past Held for Aiding ₹5.39 Crore Cyber Fraud

The Cyber Police of Mumbai’s South Region has arrested Mohammad Arif Yusuf Khan from the Pydhonie area for his alleged role as an account provider in a major cyber fraud case involving a scam of over ₹5.39 crore. The arrest was made after technical investigation linked Khan to one of the bank accounts used in the fraudulent transactions.

According to officials, the cyber fraud occurred between July 2024 and February 2025. The complainant was contacted by a woman identifying herself as Akruti Desai via social media platforms like WhatsApp and Topface. She gained the victim’s trust by luring them with the promise of high returns on investments. Over time, she convinced the complainant to transfer a total of ₹5.39 crore into multiple bank accounts.

Upon realizing they had been cheated, the victim approached the Cyber Police and filed a formal complaint.

Technical analysis revealed that ₹4.5 lakh from the defrauded amount had been transferred to an RBL Bank account registered in the name of Mohammad Arif Yusuf Khan. The accused allegedly withdrew the funds using cheques and ATMs. The police started the investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nand Kumar Gopale of South Region Cyber Police and based on the evidence found during the investigation, Sub-Inspector Trimukhe and his team arrested Khan from his residence in Pydhonie.

Police records show that Khan had been arrested in 2017 by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell for his involvement in drug-related activities and had served five years in prison. After his release, he began supplying bank accounts to cyber criminals for fraudulent operations.

A case has been registered against Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) – 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 61(2) – along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

Cyber Police are continuing their investigation to identify other account holders and beneficiaries involved in the scam. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging in financial transactions with strangers over social media or messaging platforms.