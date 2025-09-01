Mumbai Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4: Roads Blocked, Overcrowding Reported at CSMT Station; More Protesters Enter City

Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil-led Maratha Morcha in Mumbai entered its fourth day on Monday, September 1. More protestors are entering the city to participate in the agitation against the Maharashtra government regarding the 10% reservation for Maratha community. Traffic jams were reported in the city as protesters blocked roads.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha activists staged a road protest demanding reservation, blocking traffic. Police engaged with protesters, while some individuals climbed barricades, causing disruption pic.twitter.com/4XDA6sPN47 — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Agitators were seen sitting in the middle of the roads outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. Some Maratha agitators were seen climbing Mumbai Police barricades in protest, which has created congestion and chaos.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened amid the ongoing protest by Maratha activists regarding the Maratha reservation issue pic.twitter.com/Mku6ndEkTk — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Security has been tightened in and around Azad Maidan, where more than 45,000 people have gathered since Thursday. 650 vehicles, including cars, trucks, and tempos of agitators, were parked near Azad Maidan on Hutatma Chowk Road and P D'Mello Road.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large crowd of locals gathered at CSMT station amid the ongoing protest at Azad Maidan, causing significant disruption in the area pic.twitter.com/GEPkNwMNoz — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

A huge crowd of Maratha protestors was seen at the CSMT station chanting and dancing, causing significant disruption in train operations. Daily passengers struggled to walk and board during morning hours as large groups rushed inside trains, blocking doors and causing serious inconvenience. However, suburban trains are running on time, while intercity trains are operating normally. RPF and GRP personnel were deployed to maintain order, ensuring train operations remained unaffected.

Mumbai Traffic Update

Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory amid the ongoing protest for smooth travel for Mumbaikars. Routes were diverted to ease road congestion and chaos. Traffic police, in its advisory, said vehicles heading towards CSMT and adjoining areas are being routed. JJ Flyover traffic is being diverted via MRA Marg police station towards the police commissioner's office and onwards to Metro Cinema junction.

Northbound traffic on DN Road is being directed towards Fashion Street (FS) and Metro Cinema. Depending on the situation, Eastern Freeway traffic may also be diverted.