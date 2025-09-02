Mumbai Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange’s Fast Enters Its 5th Day; Bombay HC Asks Protesters To Vacate Streets by Noon Today

Maratha Morcha leader and activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike over the demand quota for Maratha community entered the fifth day on Tuesday, September 2, even as the Bombay High Court asked his supporters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by noon and restore normalcy. Noting that city was "literally paralysed" due to Maratha agitation, which has violated all conditions and brought the city to a standstill, the high court on Monday stated it was giving an "opportunity" to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.

Describing the situation as grim on Monday as Jarange continued his agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the high court, during a special hearing, observed that all pre-agitation conditions have been violated and asked protesters to stay within confines of the designated area for stir.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said that since the protesters do not have a procedure laid down in law, they should initiate appropriate steps. The government shall also ensure no more protesters enter the city henceforth.

As the Bombay HC came down heavily on protesters for not remaining at Azad Maidan, the designated pace for the agitation, and blocking vital areas and roads in south Mumbai, the Maratha activist asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not inconvenience people by roaming on streets.

Jarange Patil, who is demanding including of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation benefits stopped drinking water on Monday afternoon, but took some sips in the evening while addressing his supporters after the HC directives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his administration will implement the HC directives on the Maratha quota protest and added the Mahayuti government is deliberating and finding legal options to resolve the standoff.

The high court noted that the protestors have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade and even the HC building. "We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday afternoon," said the bench.

The HC, while posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, said if by then Jarange's health worsens, the government shall administer medical assistance to him. Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that permission for the protest was granted only till August 29.

Jarange and his supporters have violated every single condition and undertaking, he argued. If Jarange's statement that lakhs of more such protesters will come in, then how doses the state government plan to deal with the situation, the court said.

"He said he will go on a fast till death will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met. He is giving a clear threat. Why is the state government not getting the roads cleared? As per the assurance given by Jarange, life in Mumbai will not come to standstill. Every assurance is violated," the bench said.

"Why are the protesters not sitting only a Azad Maidan and loitering everywhere else, the court south to know. We want normalcy. Protesters are bathing and cooking and defecating on the streets," the HC said.