Mumbai: Maratha Quota Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Damage BEST Bus at Juhu Station (VIDEO)

Mumbai Maratha Protest News: A group of Maratha protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and damaged a BEST bus at the Juhu bus station around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. The incident raised concerns over public safety during demonstrations. According to the reports, BEST bus on route number 201 was parked at the stop without staff on board when an argument broke out between protesters and some passengers. The dispute escalated into physical violence.

A passenger was reportedly assaulted inside the bus. Protesters also smashed the third window from the rear on the right-hand side of the vehicle. A 59-second video of the incident went viral on social media Monday morning.

BEST marshals and staff rushed to the scene to intervene and defuse the situation. Despite their efforts, the group remained aggressive until police were notified through the emergency helpline.

By the time police arrived, both the protesters and passengers involved had left the scene. The damaged bus was removed from service, and alternate arrangements were made for commuters.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. BEST officials condemned the attack and promised full cooperation with police.