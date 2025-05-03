Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Jaferbhoy Industrial Estate in Andheri East

A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in the Marol area of suburban Andheri East in Mumbai on Friday night, May 2. The fire broke out at Jaferbhoy Industrial Estate, Makvana Road, around 10 p.m. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. As per initial reports, the blaze was confined to an industrial unit on the second floor of the three-story building.

At least eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were at the spot and a dousing operation was underway. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has declared a Level II fire at the Jaferbhoy industrial estate.

Visuals From the Fire Site

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at the Jaferbhoy Industrial Estate. 8 to 10 fire engines are present at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing https://t.co/RRgrdeKm8Opic.twitter.com/SscnrUWQgD — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

The blaze first erupted in Shop No. 205 on the second floor of the building. The MFB initially declared it a Level-I fire at 10:06 PM, but upgraded it to a Level-II fire at 10:46 PM as the flames intensified, reported Mid Day. The fire department said the blaze was extinguished by the MFB firefighters at around 2 am.