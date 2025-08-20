Mumbai: Massive Waves Hit Protective Walls at Marine Drive; BMC Issues High Tide Forecast

Massive waves were seen hitting a round protective wall at Marine Drive on Wednesday, August 20, prompting authorities to cordon off the area to avoid untoward incidents like drowning. A video posted by news agency IANS shows several feet-long tides raging at Marine Drive in Mumbai and splashing water across the streets.

Massive Waves Hit Marine Drive

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall leads to a high tide alert at Mumbai’s Marine Drive pic.twitter.com/jSk5SnKWv8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city until 10 a.m. in its morning forecast issued red alert for city till 10 am and predicted heavy to very heavy rains with occasional winds at 45-55 kmph. The country's economic capital witnessed cloudy skies and heavy showers this morning.

BMC High Tide Forecast

🗓️ २० ऑगस्ट २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी जोरदार ते अतिजोरदार पावसासह अधूनमधून ४५ ते ५५ किलोमीटर प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी १०.१४ वाजता - ४.०२ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ४.१८ वाजता - १.९१ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री १०.०३ वाजता - ३.४४ मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tidal forecast, a high tide expected at 10:14 am with the height of 4.02 meters. A second high tide is set to peak at 10:03 pm, reaching 3.44 meters. Low tides will occur at 4.18 pm of 1.91 meters. On August 21, high tide at 4.11 am of 0.83 meters.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the State Emergency Control Room at the Ministry to review the situation caused by heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall has flooded residential buildings and societies in Nalasopara. The municipal corporation has deployed pump machines for water drainage pic.twitter.com/NNJ25ybTXJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, waterlogging was reported in residential buildings and societies in Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara. The municipal corporation has deployed pump machines for water drainage.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/Ddq2GAxNVZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Heavy traffic was reported on the Western Express Highway on Mumbai Airport Road near Andheri on Wednesday morning, causing chaos for commuters. Parts of these cities were waterlogged, making it risky for residents to step outside their homes.