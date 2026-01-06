Mumbai Matrimonial Website Scam: Rs 200 Crore Fraud Racket Busted in Mira Road, 7 Arrested

Several matrimonial websites have become popular platforms for people searching for life partners, and many have successfully found their spouses through these portals. However, there have also been instances where fraudsters have exploited such platforms to carry out large-scale cheating. In one such major case, the police have uncovered a massive fraud worth over ₹200 crore, orchestrated through matrimonial websites.

The shocking scam came to light in the Mira Road area near Mumbai, where the police busted a well-organised fraud racket that had spread its network across the country. According to the police, the gang has cheated victims of more than ₹200 crore so far.

Acting on specific inputs, Mira Road police arrested seven accused in connection with the case, including several women. Investigations revealed that the modus operandi of the gang was highly deceptive. Women members of the gang created fake profiles on matrimonial websites and befriended unsuspecting individuals.

Over time, the accused gained the victims’ trust by promising marriage and emotionally manipulating them. Once the victims were fully convinced, they were lured into making investments by being promised high returns. To make the scheme appear genuine, the accused created professional-looking websites and forged documents in the names of fake companies.

In several cases, the victims were initially shown small profits to further strengthen their trust. The victims of this racket are spread across multiple states in the country. So far, more than 50 victims have been identified, many of whom invested their life savings, entire earnings, and in some cases even borrowed money to invest in the scheme. The total amount cheated is estimated to be over ₹200 crore.

Police interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace other individuals linked to the racket. The incident serves as a strong reminder for people to exercise extreme caution, whether on matrimonial platforms or while making any kind of investment decisions.