Mumbai: Mazgaon Woman’s Death Takes Chilling Turn; Nephew Accused of Murder

In a shocking development in the suspicious death of 53-year-old woman, a resident of Mazgaon, the Agripada Police have now added murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. Initially suspected to be a suicide, the case has taken a grim turn as the investigation progressed, pointing towards a possible murder conspiracy.

The main accused, Shoaib Imtiyaz Khan alias Bobda (27), who is currently in judicial custody, had allegedly "married" 53-year-old —his own aunt. As the investigation deepened, police found evidence that led them to believe her death was not a suicide but a well-planned murder. Shoaib’s brother Zaid Imtiyaz Hussain Khan and their mother Roshan Khan are also named as co-accused and are currently absconding.

Police sources revealed that blood stains were found on the bathroom door and slippers inside the deceased’s residence. Forensic analysis of these clues has been initiated, and samples collected from the spot have been sent for examination. The case was initially registered on 16 April 2025 following a complaint filed by Gulshan’s 63-year-old husband.

At first, the case was being treated as an accidental death (ADR), and later, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. However, with the emergence of new forensic and circumstantial evidence, murder Section of the BNS was added. Although the court had initially granted interim relief to Zaid and Roshan Khan, their anticipatory bail pleas were later rejected, prompting the police to launch a search operation for them.

According to the complaint, the deceased's husband had four wives, of whom the deceased was his second wife.In December 2022, deceased reportedly left her husband and started living with her nephew Shoaib, with whom she allegedly had an illicit relationship for several years. This relationship reportedly led to frequent domestic disputes. deceased had also taken around 65 tolas of gold jewellery with her when she left her husband’s home.

The complaint further stated that deceased and Shoaib had been running a fraudulent loan racket by luring people with the promise of quick financial aid. Past complaints had already been registered against the duo for similar scams. Their actions had also caused distress to deceased’s daughter, who alternated her stay between her mother and father. The daughter reportedly informed her father that her mother was being mentally harassed by Shoaib and his family.

On 2 April, deceased is said to have called her husband to admit that she had made a mistake. She alleged that Shoaib, along with his brother and mother, were torturing her and had seized her valuables and property. She even hinted at ending her life due to the ongoing abuse.

On the morning of 6 April, a friend of deceased’s daughter informed the family that deceased had fallen from the flat’s window. She was immediately taken to Masina Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police investigation has now ruled out suicide, citing several suspicious circumstances. It has been alleged that Gulshan married Shoaib without legally divorcing her husband and then joined hands with his family to commit financial frauds. Investigators believe that the constant abuse and monetary disputes led to her being driven to the brink—or even killed.

Based on the findings, a case has now been registered under Sections 108, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. In addition, Shoaib’s driver, Officer Ali Shaikh, has also been arrested. He allegedly removed evidence—including a bag and important documents—from deceased’s residence at Shoaib’s behest and hid them in the building’s parking lot. He now faces charges under Sections 238 and 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Shoaib had earlier approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail but later withdrew his plea and surrendered at the Agripada Police Station on 24 May. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police suspect that a premeditated conspiracy to murder deceased had been hatched, supported by bloodstains in the bathroom and sleeper, and evidence tampering by the accused. These strong indicators prompted the authorities to formally invoke murder charges.