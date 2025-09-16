Mumbai: Mechanical Car Parking Lot Collapses Near SIES School in Matunga, Several Vehicles Damaged (Watch Video)

An automated car parking platform, which is operated mechanically with a switch, collapsed on Monday, September 15, resulting damage to several vehicles in the high-rise in Mumbai's Matunga. The incident occurred at the Tridhaatu Aaroha society of a 17-storey building located on KAS Road near King’s Circle Station.

The accident occurred at around 3.15 pm when a three-storey mechanical car parking system collapsed. However, no one was injured in the incident, but it has raised serious concerns among people regarding the safety and security of electric operating structures.

Car Parking Collapse in Matunga

#Mumbai



Visuals of a Mechanical Car Parking Lot that came crashing down yesterday damaging many cars at Matunga nr SIES School, KingsCircle.#Accident#Matungapic.twitter.com/A0XwKx8joO — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) September 16, 2025

The Tridhaatu Aaroha has not received an Occupancy Certificate (OC) and fire NOC since its occupation over the past three years, which is mandatory for lawful occupation. The developers are identified as Tridhaatu Realty. The eyewitness recalled the horrific incident, saying that she heard a loud thud sound and was shaken. By the time she reached to check, all three levels of automated puzzle parking came down crashing.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway to Remain Shut for One Hour Today; Check Timings.

An official from the BMC’s building and factories department confirmed the collapse and the fact that the building did not have an OC, according to Hindustan Times. Muthukumar Krishnan, one of the owners of Tridhaatu Realty, confirmed HT that maintenance work was going on at the time of the incident.