Mumbai Mega Block on April 27, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: A mega block will be operated between Vidyavihar and Thane on the fifth and sixth lines of the Central Line, as well as on the Harbour Line on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The mega block will be carried out to perform various engineering and maintenance works in the suburban sections. During the block period, Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel on the Main Line and Western Railway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the Main Line, a mega block will be conducted between Vidyavihar and Thane on the fifth and sixth lines from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Commuters are expected to face travel difficulties on Sunday due to the block.

Mail and Express Trains to Be Diverted

During the block, down Mail and Express trains will be diverted to the down fast line at Vidyavihar station and then switched back to the fifth line at Thane station. Up Mail and Express trains will be diverted to the up fast line at Thane station and then shifted back to the sixth line near Vidyavihar.

Block Details on Harbour Line

On the Harbour Line, an up block will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti-Bandra stations from 11 a.m. to 4.10 p.m. A down block will be operated from 11.40 a.m. to 4.40 p.m.

During the block, services between CSMT and Vashi-Belapur-Panvel on both up and down Harbour lines will be cancelled. Also, up Harbour services from Goregaon-Bandra towards CSMT will remain cancelled from 10.45 a.m. to 5.13 p.m.

During the block, special services will be operated between Kurla and Panvel at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Passengers are advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their travel accordingly.