Mumbai Mega Block on August 11, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway's Mumbai Division will conduct a Mega Block on August 11, 2024, to perform essential engineering and maintenance work. The block will affect the UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Additionally, there will be disruptions on the Central and Harbour lines during the same period. The CSMT-Bandra/Chunabhatti Up and Down Harbour Lines will be impacted from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM. However, no block will occur on the Western, Transharbour, and Uran lines.

DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP FAST line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Matunga and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All UP & DOWN Locals departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will reach at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 9.53 am. First local after the block will be Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.32 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10.27 am.

First local after the block will be Kalyan Local departing Thane at 04.03 pm.

UP HARBOUR line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm & DOWN HARBOUR line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm between CSMT Mumbai and Chunabhatti / Bandra stations



DOWN HARBOUR line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm &

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Bandra/Goregaon departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



UP HARBOUR line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm &

UP HARBOUR line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.



On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will depart CSMT Mumbai at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.56 pm



On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Goregaon at 04.58 pm



Special services will run between Kurla-Panvel at 20 min frequency during the block period.



HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line & Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.



These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.