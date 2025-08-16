Mumbai Mega Block on August 17, 2025: No Block on Central, Harbour Lines; Only Western Line to Face Disruptions; Check Timings

Mumbai Sunday Megablock Update: There will be no Sunday Mega Block on Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines on August 17. Every Sunday, Railway authorities carry out a Megablock for maintenance work, such as track alignment, signalling, overhead wire adjustment, and cleaning of local trains. During this day, a block for several hours is usually imposed on the respective lines.

However, Western Railway (WR) will impose a jumbo block of five hours between Goregaon and Borivali on Up and Down fast lines from 10 am to 3 pm on August 17. According to WR, to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, services on both UP fast and Down fast lines will be disrupted.

During the block period, all UP and Down fast-line trains will run on slow lines between Goregaon and Borivali. Due to the block, some Up & Down suburban trains will remain cancelled, and some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon on the harbour line.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Between Tracks on Central, Western and Harbour Lines Disrupts Local Train Services.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai division will impose a midnight block on its suburban sections for maintenance work on the intervening nights of August 16 (Saturday) and August 17 (Sunday). Train services on the 5th and 6th lines will be disrupted between Vidyavihar and Thane stations from 12.04 am to 4.40 am.

Some express trains will be diverted to the Down fast line between Vidyavihar and Thane / Kalyan stations from the 5th line and will be 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Train no 12811 LTT-Hatia Express,

Train no 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express,

Train no 11099 LTT-Madgaon Express

Express and goods trains running on 6th line will be diverted on Up Fast line between Kalyan/Diva and Vidyavihar stations will run behind 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Train no 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express,

Train no 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express,

Train no 20104 Azamgarh-LTT Superfast Express