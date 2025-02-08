Mumbai Mega Block on February 9, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to face disruptions on Sunday, February 9, as Indian Railways has announced a mega block on Western, Central, and Harbour Lines.

A four-hour mega block will be implemented on the Up and Down fast lines of the Central Railway from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM between Matunga and Mulund stations. In addition, a 13-hour Jumbo mega block will take place on the Western Railway line between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations, starting at 10 PM on February 8 and ending at 11 AM on February 9.

On the Harbour Line, a block will be in effect from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM between CSMT-Bandra and Chunabhatti stations on the Up and Down lines. No block has been announced for the Transharbor and Uran lines.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚-𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐍 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦⁣⁣

DN fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on DN slow at Matunga halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between between Mulund and Matunga stations and will be re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 / 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟒𝟎 𝐩𝐦

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN services to Bandra / Goregaon departing CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

UP Harbour line services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi for CSMT departing Panvel from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP services from Goregaon / Bandra for CSMT departing Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run between Panvel-Kurla-Panvel during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Line stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝟏𝟑 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐛𝐭𝐰𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 - 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲

To carry out the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 5, a Major Block of 13 hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations from 22:00 hrs to 11:00 hrs on Saturday/Sunday, 08th/09th February, 2025.

During the block period, all UP and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.