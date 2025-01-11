Mumbai Mega Block on January 12, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Western Railway has announced a five-hour Mega Block on Sunday, January 12, 2025, between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. The block will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will impact both the UP and DOWN Fast lines.

During this period, all Fast line suburban trains will be diverted to the Slow line between Goregaon and Borivali, which is expected to cause delays. Several train services will be canceled as part of the changes, and some trains on the Harbour Line will terminate at Goregaon instead of Andheri or Borivali.

Here's The Details of the Affected Services:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢/𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟏𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Vashi at 10.25 am to departing Nerul at 04.09 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm will remain suspended.

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐳 - 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟎𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐦

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 12th January 2025.

During the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Goregaon and Borivali stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri & Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on harbour line.