Mumbai Mega Block on July 07, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced a mega block on its suburban sections scheduled for July 7, 2024, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance activities. The block will affect services between Thane and Diva on the 5th and 6th lines, disrupting train operations from 10:50 AM to 3:20 PM.

Down Fast/Semi-Fast Locals: From Badlapur Local (departing CSMT at 09:46 AM) to Asangaon Local (departing CSMT at 02:42 PM) will be diverted to the Down Slow Line between Thane and Kalyan stations. They will halt at Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva stations in addition to their scheduled halts and will reach their destination 10 minutes later than the scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-Fast Locals: From Ambernath Local (departing Kalyan at 10:28 AM) to Badlapur Local (departing Kalyan at 03:17 PM) will be diverted to the Up Slow Line between Kalyan and Thane stations. They will halt at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa stations in addition to their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted to the Up Fast Line at Thane station, reaching their destination 10 minutes later than the scheduled arrival.

Between Kurla and Vashi on Up and Down Harbour Line from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM

Cancellation of Services on Down Harbour Line:

Services departing from CSMT Mumbai to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10:34 AM to 3:36 PM

Services departing from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT Mumbai from 10:16 AM to 3:47 PM

Special Suburban Trains:

Will run on the CSMT Mumbai-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour Line passengers are allowed to travel between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Last and First Locals:

Last local before the block on Down Harbour Line: Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10:18 AM.

First local after the block on Down Harbour Line: Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3:44 PM.

Last local before the block on Up Harbour Line: Panvel Local departing Panvel at 10:05 AM.

First local after the block on Up Harbour Line: Panvel Local departing Panvel at 3:45 PM.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the railway administration and bear with the inconvenience.