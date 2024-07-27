Mumbai Mega Block on July 28, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, the Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will implement a Mega Block across its suburban sections to facilitate crucial engineering and maintenance activities. During this period, the Central Line will experience disruptions on the Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11:05 AM to 3:05 PM. On the Harbour Line, services between Vashi and Panvel will be affected from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. The Transharbour Line will see interruptions on the Thane-Vashi route during the same hours. However, no block will be in effect on the Uran Line or the Western Line.

UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm

DOWN FAST line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN FAST line at Mulund.

UP FAST line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on UP FAST line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN FAST line:

Last local before the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.20 am.

First local after the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.03 pm.

On UP FAST line:

Last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT Mumbai at 11.10 am.

First local after the block will be Kasara local arriving CSMT Mumbai at 3.59 pm.

UP & DOWN HARBOUR lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm

UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.



UP TRANS-HARBOUR line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN TRANS-HARBOUR line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am

First local after the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm and will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am

First local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

On DOWN TRANS-HARBOUR line:

Last local towards Panvel before the block will depart Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.31 am

First local after the block towards Panvel will depart Thane at 4.00 pm and will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On UP TRANS-HARBOUR line:

Last local towards Thane before the block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am

First local towards Thane after the block will depart Panvel at 4.26 pm and will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.



Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.



TRANS-HARBOUR line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period PORT line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.



These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.