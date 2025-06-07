Mumbai Mega Block on June 08, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Harbour and Transharbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, June 8, 2025: Mumbai local train services on the Western, Harbour, and Transharbour lines will be affected on Sunday, June 8, 2025, due to scheduled mega blocks for maintenance and infrastructure work. On the Harbour line, the mega block will be in effect on the Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel stations from 11:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. Similarly, there will be a four-hour mega block on the Transharbour line between Thane and Vashi stations during the same time. On the other hand, the Western line will witness a five-hour mega block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. No block has been announced for the Central and Uran lines. Passengers are advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their travel accordingly.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐍𝐨 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 15.53 hrs and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 - 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟑𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟑𝟓 𝐩𝐦

A 5-hour major block (10:35 AM - 3:35 PM) will be undertaken on UP & DOWN SLOW lines between Churchgate (CCG) & (BCL) Mumbai Central for track, signaling & OHE maintenance.

All SLOW line trains will run on FAST lines.

Some UP/DN suburban trains have been cancelled. Some Churchgate trains are short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar