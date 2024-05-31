Mumbai Mega Block on June 1-2: Western Railway Announces Overnight Block to Change Girder between Virar-Vaitarna

Mumbai: While the Central Railway has announced a Jumbo block over the weekend, the Western Railway also has some works planned that require a block. The Western Railway will have a block from 12.20 am to 6.20 am on June 1 and 2 to replace steel girders with slabs on bridge number 90 between Virar and Vaitarna sections. As a result, some western railway trains will be cancelled, while some trains will be partially cancelled.

Trains cancelled on June 2

Virar-Dahanu Road local leaving Virar at 5.35 am

Dahanu Road – Churchgate local leaving Dahanu Road at 7.10 am

Virar - Sanjan MEMU

Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus - Bhusawal Express

Train No. 19004 Bhusawal - Bandra Terminus Express

The Dahanu Road-Panvel train leaving Dahanu Road at 5.25 am on June 2 will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vasai Road stations. However, it will run between Vasai Road and Panvel stations.

