Mumbai Mega Block on May 05, 2024: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced that it will conduct a Mega Block on its suburban sections on May 5th, 2024. The block will involve various engineering and maintenance works. Specifically, the Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines will be affected, with the block scheduled to be in place from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm.

During this period, DOWN fast line services departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:25 am and 3:35 pm will be diverted onto the DOWN slow line at Matunga. These services will halt at their respective schedule points between Matunga and Mulund stations. However, passengers should anticipate a delay of approximately 15 minutes upon arrival at their destinations.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-routed to the DOWN fast line at Mulund. Between 10:50 am and 3:46 pm, UP fast line services departing Thane will be redirected to the UP slow line at Mulund. They will make scheduled stops between Mulund and Matunga before being redirected to the UP fast line at Matunga station, resulting in an approximate 15-minute delay upon reaching their destinations.

On the DOWN fast line, the last local train before the block will be the Badlapur local departing from CSMT at 10:20 am, with the first local train after the block departing CSMT at 3:39 pm, also a Badlapur local. For the UP fast line, the last local train before the block will be the Ambarnath local arriving at CSMT at 11:10 am. The first local train after the block will be the Asangaon local arriving at CSMT at 4:44 pm.

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.



On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm



On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

During the block period, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8). Harbour line passengers can utilize Main Line and Western Railway services for travel between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm during the block period.