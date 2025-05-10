Mumbai Mega Block on May 11, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details of Western Line

A mega block will be in effect on the Central and Harbour lines on Sunday (May 11) to facilitate various engineering and maintenance works by the Railways. The block will affect services between Matunga and Mulund on the Central Railway fast lines and between Kurla and Vashi on the Harbour line. Below is the detailed schedule of the mega block:

On the Central Railway, a mega block will be implemented from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm on the Matunga–Mulund on both Up and Down fast lines. During this time, down fast services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:36 am and 3:10 pm will be diverted to the down slow line at Matunga station. These trains will halt at all regular stations between Matunga and Mulund and are expected to arrive approximately 15 minutes late. Trains bound beyond Thane will revert to the down fast line at Mulund station.

Similarly, up fast trains leaving Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will be diverted to the up slow line at Mulund. They will stop at all regular stations up to Matunga before being rerouted to the up fast line. These trains are also expected to arrive around 15 minutes behind schedule.

A mega block will also be enforced on the Harbour line between Kurla and Vashi from 10:40 am to 4:40 pm. Consequently, all down Harbour line trains from CSMT to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel scheduled between 9:48 am and 4:08 pm, and local trains from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT between 9:53 am and 4:10 pm, will remain suspended.

According to railway officials, special trains will be operated between CSMT–Kurla–CSMT and Panvel–Vashi–Panvel during this period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Thane–Vashi/Nerul between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Officials have requested commuters to cooperate during the block.

Night Jumbo Block on Western Line

Meanwhile, a Jumbo Block of 3.5 hours will be undertaken on the Western Railway’s up and down slow lines between Mahim Junction and Santacruz from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (May 10–11). This block is for maintenance of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.

As per a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during this block, all down slow trains will operate on the down fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz. These trains will skip stops at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road due to unavailability of platforms, and will instead take double halts at Lower Parel, Mahim, and Khar Road stations.

Likewise, up slow trains will run on the up fast line from Santacruz to Mumbai Central/Churchgate, skipping stops at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Mahalaxmi. These will take double halts at Khar Road due to platform constraints. Some up and down suburban trains will also be cancelled during this period.