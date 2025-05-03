Mumbai Mega Block on May 4, 2025: Central Railway Cancels Sunday Block For NEET Aspirants

In a relief to students appearing for NEET Exam 2025, the nationwide pre-medical entrance test, the Central Railway on Friday cancelled its weekly 'Mega Block' on suburban corridors in Mumbai on Sunday, May 4. In a release issued in the evening, it said there will be no mega block on the Main line, Harbour line and Trans Harbour line "to ensure smooth and convenient travel for NEET aspirants and their accompanying family members".

In Mumbai, Railway authorities usually halt or curtail suburban services for a few hours every Sunday for maintenance and infrastructure upgradation works. Railway officials said though there will be no mega block coming Sunday, suburban local trains will be operated as per the Sunday timetable with fewer services.

No Mega Block on 4th May!

Central Railway ensures smooth travel for NEET aspirants.#CentralRailway#SundayBlockpic.twitter.com/Ex9LnV0N8t — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 2, 2025

However, Western Railway has announced a special block between Mumbai Central and Mahim Stations on the intervening night of May 3 and 4 (Saturday/Sunday). The jumbo block will be for four hours for both UP and Down fast lines from 12.15 am to 4.15 am. During the block period, all fast-line trains will be run on slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate stations.